Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.82, 1,319,027 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,543,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

