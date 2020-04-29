FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

FOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 640,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FOX by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

