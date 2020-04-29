Freeport-McMoRan Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,826 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 165,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

