FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $460.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.