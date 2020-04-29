FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

BOKF opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,572,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

