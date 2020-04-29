FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By DA Davidson

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

