FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Decreased by Analyst

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eisai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $66.60 on Monday. Eisai has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

