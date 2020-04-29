FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.98. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

FISV stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

