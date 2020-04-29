FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FULT. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

FULT stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

