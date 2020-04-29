FY2020 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lowered by Analyst

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of OBNK opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,157. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 109,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

