Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in GAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.