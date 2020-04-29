Gentex Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNTX. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 514.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

