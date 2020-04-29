Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,423 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBTC. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

