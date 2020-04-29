Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Macatawa Bank worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

