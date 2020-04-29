Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Accuray stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a P/E ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

