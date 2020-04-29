Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Health Catalyst worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $4,119,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,000. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004.

HCAT stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.