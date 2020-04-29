Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 23,071 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

