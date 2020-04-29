Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,998 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.69. Tribune Publishing Co has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

