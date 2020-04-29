GFG Capital LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,351.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,034.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

