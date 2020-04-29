GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

