Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,865. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

