GNC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the average volume of 520 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,597,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNC stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.08. GNC has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.40 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, analysts predict that GNC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

