Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €265.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €265.00 ($308.14) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €199.00 ($231.40) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €248.95 ($289.47).

ADS opened at €205.40 ($238.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €263.09. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

