Goldman Sachs Group Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

