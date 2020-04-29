Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

LON ADM opened at GBX 23.33 ($0.31) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,185.69.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

