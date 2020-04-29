Graco Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GGG. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 15.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

