G&S Capital LLC Has $918,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,351.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,903.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

