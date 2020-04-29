Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

