Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

