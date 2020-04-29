Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Hasbro worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

