Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Monday. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.18.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

