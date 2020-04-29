Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.59 and its 200 day moving average is $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

