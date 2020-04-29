Head to Head Analysis: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 17.88% 7.11% 0.76% Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.39% 9.89% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.48%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 2.08 $195.48 million $0.77 11.94 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.37 $21.44 million $1.59 9.01

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

