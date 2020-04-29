Head to Head Analysis: Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (OTCMKTS:LSXMA)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 6.34% 2.23% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.00 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.39 $106.00 million $1.53 22.51

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbital Tracking and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 4 0 2.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Orbital Tracking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

