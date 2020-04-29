Head-To-Head Contrast: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) versus TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group 3.29% 4.12% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Youdao and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 4 0 2.60 TAL Education Group 1 0 9 0 2.80

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youdao and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion 1.36 -$87.04 million ($8.45) -2.41 TAL Education Group $2.56 billion 11.47 $367.24 million $0.61 84.98

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAL Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Youdao on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group has a strategic agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote future education through artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

