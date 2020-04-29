Head-To-Head Review: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) vs. Autodesk (NYSE:ADSK)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anaplan and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 6 14 0 2.70 Autodesk 2 8 12 0 2.45

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $53.95, indicating a potential upside of 38.58%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $201.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Autodesk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 15.32 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -36.73 Autodesk $3.27 billion 11.89 $214.50 million $1.50 118.21

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -42.88% -47.75% -23.19% Autodesk 6.55% -165.74% 5.95%

Risk & Volatility

Anaplan has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

