Head to Head Review: SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) vs. Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWIRE PAC LTD/S and Pola Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWIRE PAC LTD/S $10.93 billion 2.28 $1.15 billion $2.51 2.56 Pola Orbis $2.26 billion 1.89 $76.34 million $1.28 15.07

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pola Orbis. SWIRE PAC LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and Pola Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWIRE PAC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SWIRE PAC LTD/S and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWIRE PAC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Pola Orbis 0.88% 13.21% 10.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SWIRE PAC LTD/S beats Pola Orbis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWIRE PAC LTD/S

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 154 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 193 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

About Pola Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company's Others segment develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and quasi-pharmaceutical drugs, as well as provides pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. This segment also provides building maintenance services. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

