Head to Head Review: TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Rambus (OTCMKTS:RMBS)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.85 $2.23 billion $3.39 15.37 Rambus $224.03 million 6.38 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -42.03

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rambus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rambus has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rambus -40.36% -3.26% -2.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Rambus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

