Head-To-Head Survey: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) vs. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 4 0 2.36 Southwestern Energy 3 10 1 0 1.86

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 73.40%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $3.12, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.49 $50.20 million $0.30 18.40 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.53 $891.00 million $0.61 4.85

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Southwestern Energy 29.33% 10.58% 4.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Southwestern Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

