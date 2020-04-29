Head to Head Survey: Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) vs. Its Peers

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Prevail Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A -$63.19 million -6.94 Prevail Therapeutics Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.69

Prevail Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prevail Therapeutics Competitors -4,683.23% -215.28% -37.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Competitors 1319 3972 7998 365 2.54

Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

