Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.