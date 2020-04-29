Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

HTA stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

