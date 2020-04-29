Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Up 12.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) were up 12.2% on Monday after Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a buy rating on the stock. Heritage Commerce traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71, approximately 199,034 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 285,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $309,137 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $533.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

