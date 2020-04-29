Hill-Rom (HRC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

