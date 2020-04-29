Honeywell International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

