Horizon Discovery Group’s (HZD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:HZD opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.99. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

