Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.94.

HUM stock opened at $362.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

