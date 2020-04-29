IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,200% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $4,896,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of IAA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

