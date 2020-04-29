IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

IEX opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

