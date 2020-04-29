IDEX Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $157.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.